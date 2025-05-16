This Is What It Means When Your Honda Pilot's Emissions System Light Comes On

Hondas are known for their reliability, but like any other complex machine, they can run into the occasional issue. One of these is the dreaded "Check Emission System" or "Emissions System Problem" warning light that may pop up on the dashboard. It can be alarming due to its vagueness, which often leaves drivers wondering whether they need to call for a tow.

Of course, this isn't just an arbitrary alert. It's the car's onboard computer telling you something is off with the emission control system — the network of parts responsible for keeping your vehicle's exhaust clean. This is critical not only for maintaining air quality but also for passing state-mandated emissions inspections — though, it's worth noting that not all states require regular car inspections.

Compared to second and third generations, the new Honda Pilots in particular have had their emission systems beefed up with tech like Variable Cylinder Management (a system that selectively deactivates cylinders) and direct fuel injection. While these upgrades improve efficiency, they also add complexity — and with that, more things that can go wrong. Let's dive into what the warning means.

