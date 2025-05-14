Why Did Old Airplanes Have Black Noses?

Even if you're not an aviation nerd, chances are you've wondered about some of the quirks of flying — like why your phone has to be in airplane mode, or why cabin crew insist on open windows during takeoff and landing. But beyond those in-flight rules, there's plenty to be curious about when it comes to how airplanes are actually designed.

In many ways, planes haven't changed much in form for over half a century — the wings, the tail, the general shape have all stayed surprisingly consistent. But look closer and you'll see a host of details that have evolved. Take the noses of old aircraft, for example. Many vintage planes, especially military ones, had distinctly black noses, but it's a design detail you don't see as often on modern jets. We did some digging to find out why, and as it turns out, there were a few practical reasons behind the look.