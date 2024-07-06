How The Introduction Of Radar In WWII Changed The Course Of The War

Hitler's invasion of Poland in September 1939 did more than just start World War II. It became a literal testing ground for the most advanced weapons, technology, and tactics of the day. The combination of armor, infantry, and air power in a coordinated Blitzkrieg, which means "rapid attack" in German, soon overwhelmed Poland with others to follow. The German onslaught continued into France on May 10, 1940, pushing the defending British Expeditionary Force (BEF), French, and Belgian troops back to the port city of Dunkirk. Operation Dynamo would see the evacuation of more than 338,000 troops to the British Isles by June 4.

The escape of such a large component of the BEF infuriated Hitler, who had hoped for a knockout blow to Great Britain at Dunkirk. Looking to invade and finish the job, Hitler turned to Hermann Göring and the German air force, the Luftwaffe, to knock out the Royal Air Force (RAF) and pave the way. The Luftwaffe was the most state-of-the-art air force of its time, consisting of Ju 87 Stuka dive bombers, Bf 110 twine-engine fighters, and Messerschmitt Bf 109 fighters to name a few. They all would hammer Britain from July 10 to Oct. 31 in what would become known as the Battle of Britain. The British needed a miracle to survive, and they would find it in a new technology called RADAR, short for Radio Direction And Ranging.

[Featured image by RAF Official Photographer via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]