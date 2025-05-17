If Your Tool Box Smells Disgusting, This Is Probably Why

You may have noticed a strong and unpleasant stench emanating from your toolbox on days that are particularly hot or humid. Admittedly, the average toolbox isn't exactly what most people would consider to be a sterile environment. Many of the tools inside it may have come into contact with anything from sawdust to engine grease, and so it's not uncommon for the box itself to develop a bit of a metallic or chemical smell, but unless you've recently been working with raw sewage, there's not a whole lot of reasons why it should smell overly pungent. Even so, this can happen to any toolbox — even those made by the best major brands.

Your first thought might be that some rodent made its nest beneath the tools and died, or perhaps that long-forgotten leftovers from a distant lunch have been abandoned to rot. It's much more of a project when your car stinks since there are a million places where an odoriferous object might be hiding, but you can usually examine the essentials in your toolbox kit relatively quickly. If there's no obvious culprit, then it's possible that the source of the smell is actually the materials that were used to make the tools' handles.