3 DIY Ways To Add Hand Grips To Your Tools

For about as long as tape has existed, people have been using it to create grips for all kinds of sporting equipment. From masking tape on golf clubs to the abrasive tape on top of a skateboard, as long as it sticks in place and gives you a bit of texture, it's doing its job. This approach works for tools too, though you might want to be a little more choosy about the kind of tape you're using.

For the purposes of tool stability and comfort, one of the best kinds of tape to use for a DIY grip is hockey tape. As the name implies, this is the same kind of tape that hockey players wrap parts of their sticks with. Few sporting implements absorb as much shock and sweat as a hockey stick, so you know this stuff is good for the job.

Just stick a strand of hockey tape to your tool handle, give the roll a twist to make a thick cord, and wrap that around the handle's surface. Afterward, cover it all up with the tape, then squeeze the handle to secure it. Just like that, you've got a sturdy grip that can absorb the brunt of physical feedback, and if it ever wears out, just wrap it again.