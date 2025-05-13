5 Of The Best AWD Cars Under $20,000 You Can Buy Used
Living in an area where snow can make driving challenging, winter always dialed up my behind-the-wheel worry. Ford Mustangs and the white stuff don't mix. Getting an SUV in 2003, a Volkswagen Touareg V8, was transformative. I never looked at snow the same way, welcoming these flakes as a chance for adult play. Since then, my daily driver, whether an SUV or a sport sedan, has always been able to spin all four wheels. In certain regions the value of all-wheel drive (AWD) can't be overstated. AWD can also help with quicker acceleration and provide more secure handling on dry roads, especially in corners.
Shopping for an AWD vehicle for under $20,000 means buying used. The handful of new cars in this price orbit (or close to it) are strictly front-wheel drive (FWD). Fortunately, there are several good AWD cars under 20k. I've compiled this list of the "best" options based on my behind-the-wheel experience with each. I also looked at J.D. Power reliability ratings and the ability for each vehicle to haul two adults and at least two kids in reasonable comfort. There's more details about this methodology at the end of the article.
2018 Acura MDX
An Acura MDX has been in my driveway since 2010 (we're on number two), and is my go-to vehicle for hauling multiple people and their stuff, especially for longer distances. Thanks to a robust AWD system (dubbed Super Handling All-Wheel Drive in Acura-speak), the MDX handles snow with ease. Meanwhile, a 3.5-liter V6 delivers confident acceleration off the line and on the highway. The third row is more for convenience seating or younger passengers.
The 2018 model year represents a facelifted version of the third-generation MDX, which skips the awkward "beak nose" grille in favor of a more contemporary pentagon-shaped arrangement. For $20,000, you'll be able to find an AWD-equipped 2018 MDX with under 100,000 miles. Careful shopping may turn up ones with lower miles or more features. In addition, Acura offered a Sport Hybrid trim with a 3.0-liter V6 for the 2018 MDX, but those are pricier and harder to locate.
J.D. Power bestows a "great" quality and reliability rating of 81 out of 100 on this model year. That said, the 2018 MDX does have a history of recalls, including for problems with the fuel pump and timing belt, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
2020 Volvo S60
"Winter and mud" is how one Volvo dealer described four-season driving in Sweden to me, which explains the automaker's development of AWD in the 1990s. My youthful experience driving rear-wheel-drive Volvos in the snow was often accompanied by anxiety. That's not a worry today, as modern Volvos have AWD as an option or standard equipment. Shoppers looking for a used AWD vehicle, with European flair, for under $20,000 will want to consider the Volvo S60 sedan. Given greater market demand for SUVs, going for a traditional four-door is a way of stretching the dollar.
Outside of meeting the budget requirements, the 2020 S60 is significant for other reasons. It's the second year of the third generation, which is based on the SPA platform that also underpins much of Volvo's latest model lineup. So, there's no concern about first-year gremlins, legitimate or not. Meanwhile, the 2020 S60 received a J.D. Power reliability score of 84. Also, the 2020 edition looks pretty much like the 2025 model year — your neighbors won't know you bought it used.
Admittedly, the S60 doesn't drive as precisely as a BMW 3 Series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but you'll get a lot of car for the money. Twenty large yields an S60 from 2020 with AWD and under 100,000 miles.
2018 Ford Fusion
Staying with the sedan-equals-value vibe, the 2018 Ford Fusion is a worthwhile consideration. The Blue Oval's discontinuation of this midsize four-door after 2020 means the Fusion is off some shoppers' radar. Ford also offered AWD on most 2018 Fusion trims, which helps with second-hand availability. Most AWD Fusions you'll come across are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making a spritely 245 horsepower, a significant jump over the 175-horsepower base non-turbo four-cylinder.
Hitting the $20,000 mark will get you a higher tier Titanium or Platinum trim on the second-hand market, with around 50,000 miles. Drop to the lower-end SE grade and you'll save $1,000. If you're more performance-oriented (and want to stretch the budget), the AWD-equipped V6 Sport has a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 producing a robust 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The 2018 Fusion is worthwhile because of its sporty demeanor when there's a turbo (four- or six-cylinder) under the hood, plus there's reasonable second-row legroom. In addition, you'll get more for your money than with a Camry or Accord, as the Fusion has higher depreciation than its Toyota and Honda counterparts. Also, the Fusion is available with all-wheel drive, which didn't become available with a modern Camry until 2020, and has yet to be offered with the Accord.
J.D. Power has good things to say about the 2018 Fusion, giving this sedan an 85 for quality and reliability. It might be tempting to save money and shop for a 2017 Fusion, but NHTSA data shows twice as many recalls (four) and more than double the number of consumer complaints (almost 1,000) — many involving the engine and transmission — for the older edition. As with any used car purchase, it is essential to get a thorough pre-inspection before signing the paperwork for a 2018 Ford Fusion.
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Consider the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to be the Swiss Army knife of vehicles. It has SUV versatility, reasonable room for five, standard all-wheel drive, and good fuel economy (32 mpg combined for the 2018 hybrid). These characteristics make the RAV4 a hot seller when new, explaining how this compact crossover dethroned the Ford F-150 last year as America's best-selling vehicle. That popularity helps keep used versions pricey, so targeting the previous generation can save money. 2016 marked the first year of the RAV4 Hybrid, but focusing on the 2018 edition — the last year of the fourth-generation RAV4 — ensures the latest version possible without exceeding the $20,000 cap.
Within these restrictions, you can choose a base LE trim with about 95,000 miles on the clock or a more loaded RAV4 Hybrid XLE with another 10,000 miles. You can drive these away for around $19,000. J.D. Power doesn't break down reliability for the hybrid and non-hybrid variants, but the 2018 RAV4 has an 88 out of 100 reliability rating. Notably, the 2018 RAV4 Hybrid is the only vehicle on this list without a recall. In addition, NHTSA has only 13 consumer complaints on file.
2021 Subaru Outback
It's reasonable to include Subaru in a conversation about affordable all-wheel-drive cars. After all, the company made a name for itself in the U.S. by making this feature standard in many of its models, including the Outback. Advancing to the sixth-generation Outback stays within the $20,000 budget requirements and allows us to bypass the previous generation, which has a reputation for electrical trouble, according to NHTSA reports. We'll also skip the generation-debut 2020 model year and focus on the 2021 Outback.
Buyers can expect to find Premium trims with approximately 65,000 miles. The mid-tier Limited is also available, but with higher mileage. Shop thoroughly and you might encounter a price-appropriate 2021 Outback with warranty coverage, as Subaru includes five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage. A J.D. Power reliability rating of 71 puts the 2021 Outback in the average category.
All-wheel-drive capability is what makes this Subaru shine. While my time behind the wheel of an Outback last year was absent of snow, I did get to experience its four-wheel control in the rain. I felt confident and secure while appreciating the extra ground clearance that wasn't associated with a bulkier SUV. Reassuring would be an apt description of the 2021 Outback's driving characteristics. At the same time, almost 40 inches of second-row legroom makes the back seat friendly for adults and car seats. Lastly, a $20,000 threshold lets you buy an Outback from the 2021 model year, the newest vehicle on this list.
How we chose these cars
Each vehicle was selected based on the writer's hands-on experience and comparison to other AWD models. The list favors vehicles with average or better J.D. Power quality and reliability scores for the specific model year, along with good first- and second-row legroom and headroom (a key reason the Subaru Outback made the list over the Crosstrek). Autotrader listings were also reviewed to confirm that models from the specified years were available for under $20,000, with mileage in line with or better than the U.S. Department of Transportation's average of 13,500 miles per year. Pricing and availability were checked both within 300 miles of ZIP code 60601 and nationwide.