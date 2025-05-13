5 Of The Best AWD Cars Under $20,000 You Can Buy Used

Staying with the sedan-equals-value vibe, the 2018 Ford Fusion is a worthwhile consideration. The Blue Oval's discontinuation of this midsize four-door after 2020 means the Fusion is off some shoppers' radar. Ford also offered AWD on most 2018 Fusion trims, which helps with second-hand availability. Most AWD Fusions you'll come across are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making a spritely 245 horsepower, a significant jump over the 175-horsepower base non-turbo four-cylinder.

Hitting the $20,000 mark will get you a higher tier Titanium or Platinum trim on the second-hand market, with around 50,000 miles. Drop to the lower-end SE grade and you'll save $1,000. If you're more performance-oriented (and want to stretch the budget), the AWD-equipped V6 Sport has a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 producing a robust 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The 2018 Fusion is worthwhile because of its sporty demeanor when there's a turbo (four- or six-cylinder) under the hood, plus there's reasonable second-row legroom. In addition, you'll get more for your money than with a Camry or Accord, as the Fusion has higher depreciation than its Toyota and Honda counterparts. Also, the Fusion is available with all-wheel drive, which didn't become available with a modern Camry until 2020, and has yet to be offered with the Accord.

J.D. Power has good things to say about the 2018 Fusion, giving this sedan an 85 for quality and reliability. It might be tempting to save money and shop for a 2017 Fusion, but NHTSA data shows twice as many recalls (four) and more than double the number of consumer complaints (almost 1,000) — many involving the engine and transmission — for the older edition. As with any used car purchase, it is essential to get a thorough pre-inspection before signing the paperwork for a 2018 Ford Fusion.