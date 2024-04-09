4 Of The Most Impressive New Features On The 2025 Acura MDX
Acura's mid-size luxury crossover SUV, the Acura MDX, last received its major update back in 2021, when the company debuted the fourth generation model. This version of the car was a significant upgrade from its predecessor, thanks to the car being based on an entirely new platform. This also meant that Acura had more leeway to play around with the design aspects of the MDX. The result was an Acura MDX that featured a more aggressive design was more spacious than the outgoing model, boasted a more upmarket cabin, and came with oodles of new tech.
Now, even though 2021 doesn't seem too far back in the past, the fact remains that it's already been three years since the MDX's last major update. While the 2024 Acura MDX still looks pretty contemporary, the fact that it's still a three-year-old design was a strong enough reason for Acura to give the MDX a mid-life refresh. And that is exactly what the company offers to the upcoming 2025 Acura MDX. Given that the current generation of the MDX isn't too old, most of the feature additions to the 2025 model can best be described as incremental.
Nevertheless, there is no denying that such midlife updates are crucial for companies to ensure that the car stays updated and fares well in the face of intense competition. In the case of the 2025 Acura MDX, these updates range from slight design tweaks to some essential functional updates. Let's now take a look at some of the most impressive new features of the 2025 Acura MDX.
The brand-new 12.3-inch touchscreen
One of the major issues some people had with the previous generation Acura was that it lacked a touchscreen interface. Acura has finally fixed that with the 2025 Acura MDX. While the display remains the same size as before, measuring 12.3 inches across, you can finally interact with it using your fingers, which wasn't possible with the older models. The new touchscreen effectively replaces the previous touchpad system that felt quite out of place on a 2024 car.
The refreshed touchscreen on the Acura also integrates Google Built-in and offers seamless access to familiar Google apps and services directly on the car's display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is offered as standard.
Aside from the touchscreen-enabled display, Acura has also redesigned the center console on the 2025 MDX. This console now offers increased storage space and easier access to the wireless charging pad. Oh, and there are new USB-C ports both inside the console box and at its rear, so you have more avenues to charge your gadgets while on the move.
A quieter, more comfortable cabin
Now, while the current Acura MDX models are known for their plush interiors and comfortable seating options, it's not like there isn't room for improvement. Since the general theme for the 2025 model year Acura MDX is incremental updates, that is exactly what you get with the car.
A major highlight of the 2025 Acura MDX is the extensive noise reduction efforts the company has made. To achieve this, the updated car gets additional insulation to the fenders and doors. Also aiding in the noise reduction efforts is the laminated glass that adorns the rear doors, further minimizing wind noise. The top trim models of the Acura MDX now feature curvilinear-quilted Milano leather seats with a massaging function, making for more comfortable long drives.
Aside from these changes, the 2025 car now offers an improved audio experience regardless of the trim level you opt for. The top-of-the-line MDX Type S with Advance Package boasts a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, the most powerful ever offered in an Acura. This surround-sound experience features speakers strategically placed throughout the cabin, including the headliner, for unparalleled audio immersion.
The lower trim levels feature a still impressive 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen system that promises exceptional sound quality with features like Acoustic Lens Technology for wider sound dispersion. But the enhancements go beyond the number of speakers. Acura and Bang & Olufsen have included Beosonic. This one-touch sound control interface allows drivers to personalize their listening experience with four distinct audio moods: Bright, Energetic, Warm, and Relaxed.
A bevy of safety and driver-assistive features
While the 2025 Acura MDX may not look radically different from its older siblings, it now has several new safety features unavailable on the outgoing models. Features new to the 2025 model include the improved AcuraWatch 360 suite, which now features improved hardware, including an updated front long-range millimeter wave radar hidden behind the Acura emblem. Also part of the suite is an upgraded camera, located on top of the windshield, and a barrage of radars positioned on all four corners.
These additional hardware-enabled features include Active Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Change Collision Mitigation, and Front Cross Traffic Warning. The car's existing driver assistance and collision avoidance technology also gets a boost with additional hardware. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control, which is now claimed to feature smoother acceleration and deceleration, a longer-range blind spot information system, and a more capable Collision Mitigation Braking System.
The standard AcuraWatch suite on other MDX models also receives upgrades for 2025, with improved camera and radar technology for better object detection and collision avoidance. Acura has also added a new rear seat belt reminder system for 2025, which uses visual and audible cues to notify the driver whether rear seat occupants are buckled up.
Aggressive, sharper look
Even though the fourth-generation Acura MDX has been around for three years, its design language remains fresh, and it remains a sleek looker. Despite this, Acura felt the need to tweak some design aspects of the vehicle. The design changes on the 2025 model are subtle and may not even be immediately noticeable to laymen, but they do make the car look a bit more contemporary and modern.
Acura describes the design tweaks to the 2024 Acura MDX as "aggressive" and "sharp." New to the 2025 models include an updated signature Diamond Pentagon grille, which now gets a new, open-frame design and a more prominent mesh pattern. This is flanked by redesigned headlights and taillights, both sporting a darker tint for a sportier feel. All cars in the lineup also feature Acura's signature four JewelEye LED headlight elements and "Chicane" LED daytime running lights.
The MDX A-Spec gets an even bolder front fascia, borrowing elements from the high-performance MDX Type S. New wheel designs across all trims, including 20-inch wheels for most models and 21-inch wheels for the Type S, round out the imposing presence of the new MDX.