9 Accessories & Attachments To Upgrade Your Makita Vacuum Experience

Makita is mostly known for its power tools and is a common name around the jobsite and in home workshops. If you've spent any time in home improvement stores or doing DIY projects at home, you're probably familiar with their drills, jigsaws, angle grinders, lawnmowers, pressure cleaners, chainsaws, and other wireless power tools. What you may not know is Makita also makes vacuums for cleaning up dust and debris both at the worksite and at home.

Makita offers a range of vacuums including standard uprights like grandma used to use, portable backpack vacuums for cleaning larger spaces (and for cosplaying as a ghostbuster), canister vacuums, low-profile compact vacuums, and automatic robotic vacuums. No matter what you choose, they're all wireless and run on Makita's standard power tool batteries, interchangeable with Makita's more than 275 products.

There are vacuums for just about every situation from at-home dust management to cleaning up big projects, and for everything else there are attachments and accessories. These are some of the best.