What Is A Solenoid & How Does It Work In Relation To Your Car's Engine?

Solenoids are everywhere. They open the water valve in your dishwasher, control the flow of gas in your stove, regulate ink delivery in printers, and play a crucial role under the hood of your car. Essentially, a solenoid is a compact electromagnet that can be used as a mechanical or electrical switch. Its main component is a coil of wire that's wound around a cylindrical support known as a bobbin. There's also a ferromagnetic plunger running lengthwise through the open center of the bobbin and coil. This plunger is positioned so that it can slide back and forth when the solenoid is energized.

When electricity flows through the coil, it generates a magnetic field that moves the plunger. On mechanical solenoids, that movement often opens or closes a valve, allowing liquids or gases to pass through. When the current is cut, the magnetic field disappears and the spring-loaded plunger slides back into its original position, returning the valve to its rest state. Electric solenoids like starter solenoids also use the plunger to open or close a circuit, acting as a relay and allowing a low-amperage ignition switch to initiate the heavy flow of current needed by the starter motor. Without it, automakers would have to use thick wiring and bulky ignition switches, which are impractical for car dashboards and consoles. Solenoids also manage other functions on a car's engine, like fuel delivery and emissions control.

