Why American Cars Aren't Really That Popular In Japan

The American automotive market imports new Japanese vehicles by the millions (not to mention all the legendary JDM cars we import ourselves), the Japanese market only buys a handful of American cars, if any at all. In reality, the Japanese domestic market is dominated by native manufacturers, with imports in general representing a fraction of total sales. The US import market is only a fraction of that, with less than one percent of new cars sold in 2024 hailing from the United States, the majority of which were Jeeps. But why is that?

The answer is actually more complicated than simply consumer bias, or the inconvenience of driving a car with the steering wheel on the wrong side (American cars didn't adapt to right-hand drive markets until the 1990s). Rather, it involves a combination of factors ranging from taxation and other road laws which have nothing to do with imports, the cost of importing versus buying domestic, and size discrepancies.

Let's get the obvious out of the way first. Most American cars are left-hand drive (LHD), excluding specialized models like postal Jeeps. For example, Ford didn't produce a RHD Mustang until September 2015. But even if we push that aside, most Japanese consumers simply don't want a car that's designed with American sensibilities in-mind. The fact is that each culture has different transportation infrastructure, prioritizing various elements as determined by geography, zoning laws, and the political zeitgeist when each respective nation underwent its postwar developmental boom. Consequently, domestic Japanese roads aren't terribly suited for popular models like pickups, and conversely, something like a kei truck looks out-of-place on American roads. Let's dive in and discuss why.

