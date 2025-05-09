10 Of The Weirdest Taxis Still Used For Public Transport

Taxis have long been a convenient way to get from point A to B when you don't have — or don't want — a car of your own. Tourists use them, locals use them, and students practically live by them. In fact, the first recorded taxi service was in the 17th century, where innkeepers would hire out horse-drawn carriages to their guests. And while a horse-drawn carriage today might be considered more of an oddity than the norm, several other types of taxis still in operation would certainly raise eyebrows too.

If you thought choosing an NYC yellow cab instead of an Uber was about as exciting as taxis can get, buckle up, because the world of taxis is far stranger than you ever imagined. And it goes beyond modern luxuries — somewhere along the way, things took a very strange turn. Not every city settled for a simple sedan with a dome light.

For this list, we're not looking at gimmicks or novelty rides that someone cobbled together for a YouTube thumbnail. These are all real, working taxis — so we won't be including stuff like the Soviet-era VNIITE-PT taxi — and they're are about as far from the average Prius as you can get. We'll take you through tuk-tuks that dart through Bangkok like caffeinated wasps, water taxis that can outpace street traffic by running on the river, and even bright pink rides designed to make a statement.

