Are Flying Cars For Sale To The Public? Kind Of (It's Complicated)

One of the most common tropes of science fiction is the flying car, and yet so far, it's remained exactly that — fiction. Despite the predictions of many authors, we aren't all whizzing around the skies in our personal flying pods, commuting between work and home without ever needing to touch the ground. However, several companies have been working tirelessly to change that, and some are even letting potential buyers put deposits down on their own personal flying vehicles. Across the world, several cities and states are also preparing to launch air taxi services, with the earliest of those services scheduled to launch later in 2025.

Of course, there's a big difference between launching an air taxi service with limited, strictly regulated routes and allowing buyers to buy and pilot their own flying cars. So, while there may well be a wider range of small, versatile aircraft running intercity and intracity routes in the coming years, buyers probably shouldn't expect flying cars to hit dealership floors just yet.

Before considering how far away personal flying cars might be, it's worth checking in on the latest developments in the world of air taxis. Small, car-like aircraft are potentially a cheaper and greener alternative to helicopters for short-distance flights, and companies like Archer and Joby are set to launch their own electric flying taxi services soon.

