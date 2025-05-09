4 Discontinued Lexus Models That Need To Make A Comeback

Plenty of car companies go through a lot of turnover when it comes to what models are available. Every few years, they need to devise some new vehicle to replace one that may have lost a little bit of its luster, constantly creating demand with something brand new. However, some companies have created models that are able to maintain their appeal for a long time. One such company is Lexus. A few of the vehicles it still sells go back to the very first model year for the company, such as the super reliable Lexus LS 400. In fact, Lexus has only discontinued a half-dozen models in its 36 year existence.

Advertisement

Car companies always feel like they have a good reason to discontinue a vehicle, be it because of declining sales or changing technologies, but Lexus has long been such a high quality brand that basically every automobile it has decided to cease production on would still be a welcome addition to someone's garage to this day. These are all vehicles that have received glowing marks from drivers and come from what is consistently viewed as one of the most reliable car brands in existence.

Here, we are going to look at four different discontinued Lexus models that maybe should not have gone away in the first place. Three of these models have been gone for a number of years, and in the case of one, 2025 will be the final model year for the model.

Advertisement