This May Be The Best Car Lift Alternative For Your Home Garage

I've worked on my own cars for decades, with lots of projects that require getting a vehicle off the ground. I've done countless oil changes, exhaust swaps, brake jobs, tire rotations, and even replaced a suspension components while my car was on jacks and jack stands. And whenever these DIY auto jobs require that I put a car up on jack stands, I always wish I had a lift instead. They're easier to use, they feel much more secure, and I feel safer under the car while working on it. Plus, I don't have to lay on my back to get the work done.

On the rare occasion I could use a garage lift (often by cajoling or otherwise bribing a friend) I've felt like automotive royalty. Jacking up a car only takes a few minutes, but it somehow feels significantly less laborious to just put something on a lift and be able to work on it in mere seconds. And with a lowered car (which I own), getting underneath just to jack up the car can be even more difficult — requiring specialized low-profile jacks that are often more expensive than the standard fare.

Lifts are expensive though (some of the cheapest lifts from popular companies like BendPack are around $4,000) and I can't really install one in the parking space assigned to the apartment I rent. So, my solution is ramps. They're much cheaper than lifts and much easier than jacks, especially for small jobs like oil changes.

