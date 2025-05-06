These 3 Subaru Models Actually Came From Another Carmaker

Try as they might, no carmaker can predict the future. Sometimes, a change in buyer tastes can catch out even the largest automotive giants, although many have the financial and human resources to rush out a hastily developed model if they need to. For smaller carmakers like Subaru, that isn't an option, and so they have to rely on rebadging models from other manufacturers to temporarily fill gaps in their range.

Advertisement

Producing smaller volume models entirely in-house also isn't a financially viable option, which is why Subaru has collaborated with larger automakers like Toyota on certain cars. Collaboration is a process that arguably works well for everyone — both manufacturers benefit from a new model in their range, and enthusiasts benefit because these small volume models are often sports or performance cars.

Whether they're small volume models or models launched to cater to rapidly emerging new trends, these three Subarus don't boast the same in-house heritage as the rest of the brand's back catalog.