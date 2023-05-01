Here's Why So Many People Love The Subaru Sambar

Americans know the Subaru brand for its raucous yet potent Boxer engines and symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain, with the fire-breathing Impreza WRX and Forester STIs of the late 90s typically first in mind. But a quirky Subaru Kei car is starting to make waves stateside, and it has nothing to do with the high-speed, tail-sliding histrionics of its high-strung family members.

First introduced at the 1960 Tokyo Motor Show as Japan's first government-compliant Kei (Keitora) truck, the Subaru Sambar is currently in its eighth generation in Japan. From the looks of it, the Sambar is not the first in mind when talking about an American family car. For starters, it's not an SUV or crossover. Instead, it's a Lilliputian minivan that auto YouTuber Doug DeMuro said is three feet shorter than a compact Mini Cooper.