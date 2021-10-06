2022 Mini Cooper JCW Anniversary Edition is exclusively available in British Racing Green

British automaker Mini celebrates 60 years of racing with the 2022 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition. Mini’s newest tribute car is remarkably similar to the exclusive Anniversary Edition model that debuted last July. However, the latest JCW Anniversary Edition is exclusively available in British Racing Green with white hood stripes and red outlines inspired by the original Cooper Car Company’s racing colors.

“John Cooper kicked off sixty years of performance innovation with the original Mini Cooper, and the Anniversary Edition honors the Cooper legacy that helped define Mini’s performance pedigree over the last six decades,” said Patrick McKenna, Department Head of Marketing Product and strategy, Mini USA.

The first Mini vehicle to wear the Cooper badge arrived in 1961. It immediately went racing and captured its first victory at the Netherlands Tulip Rally in 1962. The 2022 Mini Cooper JCW Anniversary Edition pays tribute to the iconic racing pedigree of three generations of Cooper legacy. The Anniversary Edition has the Cooper Car Company logo on the side scuttles and door sills. The number 74 also pays homage to the first-ever Mini racing car, which also bore the number 74.

“The Cooper name shares a storied history with Mini, and this new Anniversary Edition reflects the Cooper performance heritage, offering a classic and sporty appearance,” added McKenna. In addition, the anniversary car has a white roof, white mirror caps, a panoramic moonroof, and touchscreen navigation.

Under the hood remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel the two-door hardtop coupe from zero to 60 mph in 5.9-seconds. It also has 17-inch wheels and sport suspension to deliver niftier handling. Other standard features include sport seats and LED headlights.

In addition, all Mini JCW Anniversary Edition cars receive the signatures of John Cooper, John Michael Cooper, and Charlie Cooper etched on the left part of the instrument panel. The vehicle is available to order now with base prices starting at $40,840 (including 850 destination fees).