Where Does Subaru Build The Solterra?
The Subaru Solterra is Subaru's first electric vehicle (EV). It was jointly developed with and is very similar to Toyota's bZ4X EV. Both of these vehicles, the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X, are produced in a Toyota plant in Aichi prefecture, Japan. This joint development and production of EVs is a way for Subaru and Toyota to share the costs and lessen the risk of developing electric vehicles, compared to each company going through the process on its own. Toyota currently owns 20% of Subaru, so these close ties between the companies make sense for both.
Although Subaru has stated that it plans to increase its EV production in Japan to 300,000 units in its own factories, the automaker will continue to work with Toyota on the development of at least three future EVs. Subaru more recently raised its EV production estimates to 600,000 units by 2030, which would be 50% of its total vehicle production. These numbers reflect Subaru's intention to introduce four new EVs by the end of 2026 and another four EVs by the end of 2028. Of course, Subaru may be affected by tariffs that the current Presidential administration ultimately imposes on Japan, so some or all of these future Subaru EVs could eventually be produced in the U.S., just as fellow Japanese manufacturer Nissan has recently decided to do. Stay tuned.
How does the Subaru Solterra stack up as an EV?
The Subaru Solterra is a mid-size SUV with a fully electric powertrain. Unlike its sibling EV, the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra comes only as an all-wheel drive (AWD) model with two motors, continuing Subaru's long-running AWD marketing strategy. Its dual motors produce a total of 215 horsepower and are fed from a 72.8-kWh battery pack. This provides performance numbers of 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds and 0-100 mph in 17.2 seconds, with enough grip to generate 0.80g on a 300-foot skidpad.
In terms of cargo capacity, the Subaru Solterra provides 24 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat and a total of 64 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. EPA-estimated range for the Solterra is 227 miles for the Premium trim, with the Touring and Limited models coming in at 222 miles, thanks to their larger 20-inch wheels (the Premium comes with 18-inch wheels, which provide a bit more range).
Pricing for the 2025 Subaru Solterra has been reduced compared to identical 2024 models. The Premium trim now has an MSRP of $38,495, which is $6,500 lower. The Limited lands at $41,995, a $7,000 reduction. The Touring also drops $7,000 to hit a price point of $44,995. A Touring Onyx Edition is new for 2025 and features blacked-out trim, black wheels, black badging, and two-tone exterior color options. It is priced at $45,495 MSRP.