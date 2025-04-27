Where Does Subaru Build The Solterra?

The Subaru Solterra is Subaru's first electric vehicle (EV). It was jointly developed with and is very similar to Toyota's bZ4X EV. Both of these vehicles, the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X, are produced in a Toyota plant in Aichi prefecture, Japan. This joint development and production of EVs is a way for Subaru and Toyota to share the costs and lessen the risk of developing electric vehicles, compared to each company going through the process on its own. Toyota currently owns 20% of Subaru, so these close ties between the companies make sense for both.

Advertisement

Although Subaru has stated that it plans to increase its EV production in Japan to 300,000 units in its own factories, the automaker will continue to work with Toyota on the development of at least three future EVs. Subaru more recently raised its EV production estimates to 600,000 units by 2030, which would be 50% of its total vehicle production. These numbers reflect Subaru's intention to introduce four new EVs by the end of 2026 and another four EVs by the end of 2028. Of course, Subaru may be affected by tariffs that the current Presidential administration ultimately imposes on Japan, so some or all of these future Subaru EVs could eventually be produced in the U.S., just as fellow Japanese manufacturer Nissan has recently decided to do. Stay tuned.

Advertisement