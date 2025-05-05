10 Super-Specialized Ships You Might Not Know Existed

Ships are the backbone of the global economy, ferrying goods and people across the most inhospitable place on earth — the ocean. Our planet is 70-ish percent water, which means that, theoretically, to get to or across most of our planet, we need water-going vehicles. And indeed, ships have been around for centuries, with most historians agreeing that the Vikings made the first transatlantic crossing around the 10th century. Since then, ships have evolved to take on more and more specific roles — some are cruise ships with massive fuel tanks to shuttle holidaymakers about, some transport cargo, some are luxury superyachts, and still others have a mix of missions. All of this is pretty standard stuff, and we've gotten used to it.

However, there are many ships on our oceans today that are not what we would call regular. These ships have special purposes, payloads, or abilities that set them apart from so-called normal vessels. Here are 12 of the most highly specialized ships on our oceans today.

Before we begin, no, the ship in the cover image is not sinking.