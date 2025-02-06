Who Names US Navy Ships?

The U.S. Navy was formed by the Continental Congress in October 1775, and its first ship was named the Alfred after the ninth-century Saxon king. Other early vessels were named for important figures like Sir Walter Raleigh and John Hancock, or locations such as Boston and Virginia. Others paid tribute to concepts important to the young nation, like Independence, Diligence, and Enterprise. The process of naming Naval ships was formalized in March of 1819, when Congress assigned this duty to the secretary of the Navy under the direction of the president. Three classes of ships were established, with vessels in each respective class named for U.S. states, rivers, and cities. It was also stipulated that no two ships were to be given the same name; that provision is still in place today.

The secretary works with the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), active sailors, veterans, and members of the public to choose names for ships. Ship naming conventions follow specific patterns based on type. For example, the Navy's 11 aircraft carriers are named after significant American figures, with nine honoring former Presidents. Submarines often bear the names of states or sea creatures. These naming systems help preserve naval heritage and pay tribute to important aspects of U.S. history. Over time, modifications have been made to accommodate new ship types and honor individuals who have contributed to the nation's security. Such modifications were quite evident during times of war when the country had to build or acquire new ships.

