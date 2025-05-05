How Does The Lexus RX 350 Compare To The Toyota Highlander Platinum?

Comparing a loaded Toyota Highlander to a well-equipped Lexus RX 350 might sound like an apples-to-oranges matchup. But if you're hunting for a family-friendly SUV with a rock-solid reputation for reliability, it's a comparison you'll want to make. Both models earn praise from Consumer Reports and rack up high scores from J.D. Power. When you get down to it, the big question is: Do you go for a top-tier Highlander with all the bells and whistles, or spend about the same on a base RX? There are things you should know before plunking down cash on a Toyota Highlander or splurging for a Lexus RX 350.

Truth is, the right answer depends on what matters most to you because everyone has different priorities. Still, we'll break down how these two heavy-hitters stack up. We'll mainly focus on the range-topping Toyota Highlander Platinum and the entry-level Lexus RX 350 — both from the 2025 model year — but we'll also dive into pricing and the different powertrain options if you're eyeing a higher-end RX (which means Radiant Crossover, if you're curious what RX stands for).