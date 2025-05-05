What Is The ESC Light Warning On Your Dashboard? (And What To Do If You See It)

The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems in modern vehicles work side-by-side with traction control and the anti-lock braking system (ABS) to assist the driver in maintaining control during cornering or when driving on wet pavement or other slippery surfaces. Referred to as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) in some cars, ESC is different from traction control in that it monitors steering wheel position, yaw speed, and data from accelerometers to point the nose of the vehicle in the intended direction of travel.

ESC can apply selective braking to each wheel and modulate steering and throttle input if the system detects skidding, slipping, or other traction loss. In racing or performance lingo, ESC mitigates understeer or oversteer when cornering, which improves lap times when racing and keeps you safe in everyday driving. Some ESC systems can also downshift the transmission to slow down the car. ESC starts working when the wheels begin to turn and monitors steering and pedal input and wheel speed as the car moves along.

The ESC warning light (often a car icon with squiggly lines behind it) on the instrument panel will often illuminate or flash when the system is active and working. Usually, you don't need to do anything but continue driving when the ESC warning light is on. However, you might need to bring the vehicle for servicing if the ESC light remains lit or flashes at all times. It could mean the system is malfunctioning and requires service; check your owner's manual or call your dealership's service department to learn how to interpret signals from your particular car's ESC warning light.

