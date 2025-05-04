Can You Power A Monitor By Plugging It Into Your Computer's USB Port?

Thin and light laptops now pack in enough performance to get you by most CPU or GPU-intensive tasks you throw at them, and yet, a few bucks spent on laptop accessories can skyrocket your productivity. An external monitor is inarguably the most effective way to do so, allowing you to view and work with multiple app windows without having to furiously alt-tab every few seconds.

Setting up an external monitor is straightforward — you hook it up to a power source and connect it to your laptop or desktop over HDMI or DisplayPort. This works well if you often dock your laptop in a designated workspace, but most monitors simply aren't portable enough, given their size and the fact that you would need to carry around a bulky power adapter. Seeing how universal and convenient USB-C has become, the idea of connecting and powering an external display using just one cable must have struck your mind, but can it actually be done?

The short answer is yes, but you will need a compatible display as well as a relatively modern laptop that offers this functionality. With exponential leaps in charging speeds and data transfer rates, the right USB-C port and cable can not only carry a video signal to a portable monitor but also power it over the same connection. Here's how to check if your laptop can power a monitor via USB-C and what to look for when shopping for one.

