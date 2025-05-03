Subaru Ascent Vs. Toyota Highlander: What's Different Between These 3rd-Row SUVs?

If you're looking for spacious, comfortable, and well-equipped family SUVs, the Subaru Ascent and Toyota Highlander are a great place to start that search. Both offer seating options for seven or eight passengers, lots of cargo space, and modern tech that's sure to keep the family entertained on long road trips. The Subaru, for example, has as much as 75.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third row folded (17.8 cubic-feet behind the third row), while the Toyota offers 84.3 cubic feet with both rear rows folded (and 16 cubic-feet behind an upright third row). While they aren't as stout as truck-based SUVs like the Chevy Suburban we road-tripped earlier this year, both the Subaru and the Toyota can pull medium-sized trailers while also transporting your medium-to-large-sized family.

With lots of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, the Subaru stands out as the likely choice for off-road enthusiasts. It isn't the most off-road capable model that Subaru sells, but it will certainly get you well off the beaten path. In our review of the Toyota Highlander, it impressed us with luxury trimmings and its upscale interior, plus it offers a bit more overall cargo space than the Ascent — but is that enough to keep pace with the adventure-ready Subaru? What about power, fuel economy, and pricing? Let's take a closer look.