5 Of The Fastest Rolls-Royce Cars Ever Made, Ranked By 0-60 Speed
Super-luxury car brands like Rolls-Royce make the grandest and greatest luxury cars in the world — the kind that take care to show their greatness by rewarding owners with sublimely ridiculous interiors that entice by their cocooning ambiance. Because of this focus on individualization, comfort, and luxury, speed often takes the back seat whenever Rolls-Royce is mentioned. As abundant and sophisticated as they are, however, Rolls-Royce cars are no slouches.
Most Rolls-Royce cars can get from zero-to-60 mph in under five seconds and handle speeds up to 155 mph if you have the room to keep your foot down. This means there are many candidates for our list of the fastest Rolls-Royce cars by top speed. Hence, we also considered power outputs and zero–to-60 times when selecting the entries. As you'll see, all the production cars on this list are from the BMW-era Rolls-Royce, which kicked off in 2003 –meaning there's no room for oldies like the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit or Silver Seraph because they have comparatively lower speeds.
Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge: 4.8 seconds
Following its introduction in 2017, the Dawn Black Badge was only produced for a few short years before it reached the end of the line in 2023 (Rolls-Royce ceased sales of the Dawn in the U.S. in 2021). But that was all the time the high-performance convertible grand tourer needed to leave its mark as not only one of the fastest Rolls-Royce cars ever made, but also one of its most powerful models.
Based on the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series platform, the Dawn Black Badge derived motivation from a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 that generated 593 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, up from 563 hp and 605 lb-ft in the standard car. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that directs output to the rear wheels, allowing a 4.8-second zero-to-60 mph time and a top speed of 155 mph. That's the same speed and manufacturer-estimated acceleration time as the regular Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge: 4.6 seconds
Since launching in 2016, cars marked by the Black Badge marque have become the most extreme and most powerful expression of Rolls-Royce's performance credentials, and the Ghost Black Badge is no different. Despite being the entry-level Rolls-Royce car, it boasts a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that now summons up to 592 horsepower in the refreshed 2025 model — one more hp than the pre-facelift models. That also tops the standard Rolls-Royce Ghost's output by as much as 29 hp, given the latter's 563-hp rating. And with such robust power at the ready, it does zero-to-60 mph in 4.6 seconds on its way to a 155-mph top speed.
Inside, the Ghost Black Badge is the exclusive sanctuary of wellbeing that you would expect a Rolls-Royce to be. Massaging seats, finely grained leather, open-pore wood detailing, and metal accents all combine to make for an interior where fortunate owners are pampered and cosseted. Rolls-Royce also offers an in-car touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully digital instrument cluster, two screens for the rear entertainment system, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an 18-speaker Bespoke stereo system.
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan: 4.5 seconds
Before electrification gained momentum, V12s were a Rolls-Royce staple, and the mighty motor will be around until 2030 when all current Rolls-Royce models will be electric only. That means even after its 2025 refresh, buyers with deep enough pockets can still order a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan with a V12. It's the same engine found in the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Black Badge models, with output remaining the same at 592 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. That's routed to the all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission, resulting in an estimated zero-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.
Strong performance aside, the Cullinan reputedly prioritizes ride refinement, with its self-leveling air suspension, continuously adjustable electronically controlled shock absorbers, and massage seats combining to deliver a smoother, more consistent experience. Rolls-Royce also offers a rear-wheel steering system that makes the ultra-luxury SUV more maneuverable in tight areas by reducing the turning circle and increasing the steering response.
Rolls-Royce Wraith, Wraith Black Badge, and Wraith Black Arrow: 4.4 seconds
As you might have observed, Black Badge Rolls-Royce cars typically make more power than their standard siblings. However, when it comes to the Wraith, the engine keeps the same horsepower regardless of grade. That means there's an astounding 624 horsepower on tap no matter whether it's the standard Rolls-Royce Wraith, Wraith Black Badge, or Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, which honors the eight-wheeled Thunderbolt car that broke the land speed record by achieving a top speed of 357.497 mph in 1938.
All three cars use a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine that funnels output to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, propelling them to a 155-mph top speed. As for acceleration, the Wraith Black Badge and standard Wraith coupe can do an impressive 4.4-second zero-to-60 mph sprint, while the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow is reported to accelerate off the mark in a little over 4 seconds.
The Wraith is based on the same platform as the Rolls-Royce Ghost, which itself is a modified seventh-gen BMW 7 Series platform. However, in their bid to improve the coupe's agility, Rolls-Royce engineers decided to rest its body on a shorter wheelbase and also equipped it with a wider axle than the Ghost offers.
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre: 4.1 seconds
The Spectre coupe is an established giant in Rolls-Royce's ultra-luxury lineup. SlashGear's review of the standard model found it to be a refined electric vehicle with trademark Rolls-Royce involvement and excellent everyday comfort. In Spectre Black Badge guise, it is the most powerful Rolls-Royce model yet, with up to 650 horsepower (659 PS) and 793 lb-ft of torque on tap from its dual-motor electric powertrain. That's 73 more horsepower and 129 extra pound of torque over the standard Spectre model, which whips up an equally-healthy 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
In normal operation, the Black Badge model produces the same 577 hp as the regular Spectre. However, switching to Infinity mode ups the horsepower by 73 over the standard output. In addition, the electric coupe has a Spirited mode that increases the twist to 793 lb-ft, allowing the sprint from zero-to-60 mph to happen in 4.1 seconds. Top speed, as with any modern Rolls-Royce, is an estimated 155 mph.