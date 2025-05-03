5 Of The Fastest Rolls-Royce Cars Ever Made, Ranked By 0-60 Speed

Super-luxury car brands like Rolls-Royce make the grandest and greatest luxury cars in the world — the kind that take care to show their greatness by rewarding owners with sublimely ridiculous interiors that entice by their cocooning ambiance. Because of this focus on individualization, comfort, and luxury, speed often takes the back seat whenever Rolls-Royce is mentioned. As abundant and sophisticated as they are, however, Rolls-Royce cars are no slouches.

Most Rolls-Royce cars can get from zero-to-60 mph in under five seconds and handle speeds up to 155 mph if you have the room to keep your foot down. This means there are many candidates for our list of the fastest Rolls-Royce cars by top speed. Hence, we also considered power outputs and zero–to-60 times when selecting the entries. As you'll see, all the production cars on this list are from the BMW-era Rolls-Royce, which kicked off in 2003 –meaning there's no room for oldies like the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit or Silver Seraph because they have comparatively lower speeds.