Is 15W-40 Oil Only For Diesel Engines?

Oil is a vital component for engines of all types. Not only is it responsible for providing lubrication to numerous moving interior parts, but it also helps prevent friction and the development of dangerous heat levels. However, while all motor oils share a similar purpose, there are many different types and classifications of motor oil, and not all of these variations are appropriate for every engine. Some of the most popular types of oil you're likely to see in modern automotive use include 5W-20, 5W-30, and 0W-20. However, you may see variations as thin as 0W-8 engine oil or as thick as 5W-60. There are oils thicker and thinner than those mentioned, but they are not commonly seen in automotive engine applications.

Advertisement

If you've tinkered on cars for a while or worked in the automotive repair and maintenance industry, you're probably familiar with various common engine oil types. While the popular oils described above are relatively common for gas engines, 15W-40 is a very popular type of oil for diesel vehicles. If you drive a diesel car or truck, there's a good chance your engine relies on this specific type of oil. However, despite the prevalence of its use in diesel engines, 15W-40 engine oil is not diesel engine exclusive.

In reality, 15W-40 oil has a variety of applications, ranging from passenger car and truck engine lubrication to use in heavy-duty mining and construction machinery. If you're interested in learning more about the other types of engines that use 15W-40 oil, we've got you covered. Here's the deal with 15W-40 engine oil.

Advertisement