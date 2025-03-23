0W-8 Engine Oil: What Cars Use It And Why Is It So Expensive?

If you've worked with cars for a while or have owned a few, you probably know that different vehicles use different types and classifications of engine oil. These oils are designed to lubricate an engine's internal components and prevent friction and heat. Popular oil types include 5W-30, 10W-30, and 0W-20. However, that's a small sampling of the oils you'll encounter in modern cars, and many newer vehicles are now rolling off the lots with increasingly thinner — and harder to find — oils. One oil type that has been the subject of much recent discussion, due to the difficulty customers have in locating the oil for DIY oil replacements, is 0W-8 engine oil.

You can find 0W-8 engine oil used in a handful of Toyota and Mazda vehicles. It's frequently used in hybrids, like the Mazda 2 Hybrid 1.5L sold in overseas markets and the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Other Toyota vehicles sold in the States that use 0W-8 engine oil include the Toyota Crown with 2.5-liter Hybrid engine, the Grand Highlander Hybrid, and Grand Highlander Hybrid AWD models. Outside of the U.S., you can find Toyota Yaris Hybrids and Yaris Cross Hybrids, in addition to the Mazda model mentioned above, that use 0W-8 engine oil, too.

While not many vehicles currently use 0W-8 engine oil, it has become a topic of discussion in Toyota owners' groups, thanks to the difficulty some customers have had in locating it, as well as its inflated price when compared to other more common engine oils. If you're wondering why that is, stick around. Here's everything you need to know about 0W-8 engine oil.

