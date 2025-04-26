Kawasaki Dirt Bike Recall: How To Check If You're Affected (And Get Necessary Repairs)
Known for its legendary motocross history beginning in the early '60s, and its robust line of off-road bikes with the signature green color, Kawasaki sits at a respectable position among every major dirt bike brand ranked worst to best. In fact, the KX450 is one of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles in history. With several models available catering to anyone from a young beginner, to a seasoned rider looking to compete, the KX series has continued to live up to its legacy.
However, an announcement released on April 24, 2025, may have shaken the confidence of some KX owners who now are grappling with a serious recall. Kawasaki Motors has discovered that the primary gear coming off the crankshaft on select bikes can break down, which raises the potential for loss of control. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time issues have surfaced with the iconic lime green dirt bikes, as 2010-2012 KLX110 and KLX110L models are used Kawasaki motorcycles you should steer clear of at all costs.
Which Kawasaki models are being recalled?
Fortunately, its not all the KX models, just three of the 2025 KX line, which are all on the more potent performance end of Kawasaki's dirt bike offerings. If you purchased one the following models from Kawasaki between June 2024 and March 2025, check your KX bike to see if it matches the recalled model numbers and VIN numbers below.
- 2025 KX450 – KX450MSFNN – JKAKXGMCSA008598 – JKAKXGMCSA011475
- 2025 KX450SR – KX450PSFNN – JKAKXGPCSA000012 – JKAKXGMCSA000971
- 2025 KX450X – KX450 NSFNN – JKAKXGNCSA002194 – JKAKXGNCSA003159
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 3,400 units are affected by this potential part failure. Fortunately, this lurking issue seems to have been caught in plenty of time, with no injuries currently reported. That's great news considering these bikes feature a potent 449cc 4-stroke engine, designed to be pushed hard during racing events. And here's how much horsepower the Kawasaki KX450 has and how fast it can go. Fortunately, aside from this misstep, the KX450 is a competent performer, with Dirt Rider revealing this bike has been more victorious in their annual Motocross Shootouts than any other since 2019.
If the recall includes your bike, what should you do?
First off, the recommendation is to immediately stop using the machine, to prevent any damage from taking place. Next, you'll want to contact your local authorized Kawasaki dealer, and set up a time to bring in your bike for servicing. This is a free repair and involves technicians removing the faulty part and installing a new replacement primary gear. For additional information, questions, or concerns, you can contact Kawasaki Motors USA toll-free at 866-802-9381, during the week between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Time.
While this is certainly a blemish on an otherwise stellar record of bike production, Kawasaki is hardly the only manufacturer to experience problematic models. Among the most unreliable motorcycles ever built, some other big names in the industry appear, however Kawasaki is noticeably absent. In even better news, this manufacturer may be bringing back an off-road favorite, after a recent message has fans wondering, is Kawasaki really releasing a new two-stroke motocross bike? Here's what we know.