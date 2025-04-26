Kawasaki Dirt Bike Recall: How To Check If You're Affected (And Get Necessary Repairs)

Known for its legendary motocross history beginning in the early '60s, and its robust line of off-road bikes with the signature green color, Kawasaki sits at a respectable position among every major dirt bike brand ranked worst to best. In fact, the KX450 is one of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles in history. With several models available catering to anyone from a young beginner, to a seasoned rider looking to compete, the KX series has continued to live up to its legacy.

However, an announcement released on April 24, 2025, may have shaken the confidence of some KX owners who now are grappling with a serious recall. Kawasaki Motors has discovered that the primary gear coming off the crankshaft on select bikes can break down, which raises the potential for loss of control. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time issues have surfaced with the iconic lime green dirt bikes, as 2010-2012 KLX110 and KLX110L models are used Kawasaki motorcycles you should steer clear of at all costs.