Is Kawasaki Really Releasing A New Two-Stroke Motocross Bike? Here's What We Know

If you're a fan of motocross or supercross racing, you probably know that Kawasaki makes a couple of two-stroke motocross bikes. Those models, such as the KX65 and KX85, feature 65cc and 85cc two-stroke engines, respectively, and are primarily aimed at racers competing in youth classes at local, state, and national levels.

Advertisement

At one time, two-stroke dirt bikes dominated the motocross and supercross racing scene. That is until about 20 years ago, when the two-stroke engine disappeared from motocross above the youth levels. In the battle between two-stroke and four-stroke dirt bikes, the four-stroke came out on top with the help of some favorable rule changes by motorcycle racing's sanctioning bodies.

Two-stroke dirt bikes have continued to have a faithful following beyond the youth classes, many of whom continued to plead their desires for a new two-stroke motocross bike to Kawasaki. Finally, during a January 25, 2025 video highlighting some of the requests, Kawasaki responded simply, "We heard you," accompanied by the sweet sounds of a two-stroke engine revving in the background.

Advertisement

While that's the only official word from Kawasaki USA, the message, taken at face value, rings clear. That is, the message that Kawasaki is going to release a new two-stroke dirt bike sometime in the future.