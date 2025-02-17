Is Kawasaki Really Releasing A New Two-Stroke Motocross Bike? Here's What We Know
If you're a fan of motocross or supercross racing, you probably know that Kawasaki makes a couple of two-stroke motocross bikes. Those models, such as the KX65 and KX85, feature 65cc and 85cc two-stroke engines, respectively, and are primarily aimed at racers competing in youth classes at local, state, and national levels.
At one time, two-stroke dirt bikes dominated the motocross and supercross racing scene. That is until about 20 years ago, when the two-stroke engine disappeared from motocross above the youth levels. In the battle between two-stroke and four-stroke dirt bikes, the four-stroke came out on top with the help of some favorable rule changes by motorcycle racing's sanctioning bodies.
Two-stroke dirt bikes have continued to have a faithful following beyond the youth classes, many of whom continued to plead their desires for a new two-stroke motocross bike to Kawasaki. Finally, during a January 25, 2025 video highlighting some of the requests, Kawasaki responded simply, "We heard you," accompanied by the sweet sounds of a two-stroke engine revving in the background.
While that's the only official word from Kawasaki USA, the message, taken at face value, rings clear. That is, the message that Kawasaki is going to release a new two-stroke dirt bike sometime in the future.
What else do we know about the new Kawasaki two-stroke dirt bike?
Unfortunately, Kawasaki is keeping details about the new two-stroke closely guarded. Without any official release from Kawasaki, reporting on anything beyond an assumption of a new two-stroke is pure speculation. However, industry media outlets like Racer X and Motocross Action magazines aren't above speculating with some educated guesses as to what may be headed our way.
Motocross Action poses a question about what naming convention the new two-stroke will follow. Before four-stroke Kawasaki dirt bikes entered the scene, the company's racing dirt bikes were simply designated with a KX prefix. The advent of four-strokes led to the creation of the KX250F and KX450F alongside the KX125 and KX250 two-strokes. However, the F was dropped soon after Kawasaki stopped making larger two-strokes. MXA provides some insight, speculating that the new two-stroke could likely share the same aluminum frame construction of the current KX250/KX450.
Jason Weigandt, reporting for Racer X, says that industry insider Steve Matthes heard the new bike will be a 300cc two-stroke, which would clear up the naming confusion by simply inserting the new KX300 two-stroke between the KX250 and KX450 four-strokes. Matthes also shared that the new model is "supposed to be a real racing bike," but that it isn't likely to be available to the public for "a while."
So, we'll have to wait for Kawasaki to provide more details in the coming months. It's evident that regardless of the exact details, or whatever Kawasaki decides to name it, the new two-stroke already has a faithful following.