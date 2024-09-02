Does Kawasaki Still Make 2-Stroke Motorcycles?

Unless you're familiar with dirt bikes, it might surprise you to learn that Kawasaki still makes a few two-stroke motorcycles. The two-stroke engine has largely disappeared from motocross above any classes primarily meant for younger riders. For many of the same reasons, Kawasaki has phased the two-stroke out of its street bike lineup in favor of the more fuel-efficient, lower emission, low-end torque production of the four-stroke.

The youth motocross classes are the foundation of professional motocross and supercross racing. The company's level of commitment to youth motocross is evident not only in Kawasaki's lineup of KX dirt bikes, but also in its contributions to the Kawasaki Team Green Racer Support Program.

The KX dirt bike lineup includes some of the most successful motorcycles in Kawasaki's long history. Until just after the turn of the century, the entire KX lineup featured two-stroke engines. For 2025, two-stroke KX dirt bikes are limited to Kawasaki's "Youth MX" models, including the KX65, KX85, and KX112.