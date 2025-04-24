Sigma BF Review: Beautiful Photos From A Boldly Different Camera

By far the most striking and controversial aspect of the BF is its design, which is unique, to say the very least. There really isn't a camera like it, and there's a good reason for that. This is by far the most minimalist camera I've ever used, and that took some getting used to. The camera is cut from a solid block of aluminum, and it's certainly a heavy little brick of a thing.

The BF is a rectangle with sharp edges, and very little by the way of anything to grip onto, aside from a mildly textured front panel and a thumb rest. It certainly doesn't provide a very secure or comfortable experience, and I would very much recommend keeping this camera on a strap, and maybe invest in an aftermarket grip of some sort.

Regarding the control layout, this too is novel, with only a single dial and a handful of capacitive buttons. I didn't find changing settings and operating the camera as much of a headache as I expected, but I did deeply miss having more controls on the camera body. It helped to some extent to be using a lens with a manual aperture ring, but for someone like me who is used to always shooting in manual mode, not having more hard controls for various settings definitely slowed me down.

The BF is best used with shutter or aperture priority mode, or full auto. In this way you fully take advantage of the camera for its intended purpose of being a minimalist experience where you're more focused on composition and being in the moment than on getting your settings just right.