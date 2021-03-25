Sigma fp L squeezes 64MP full-frame sensor into a tiny camera

Sigma has added a new, super-small full-frame digital single-lens mirrorless camera to its range, with the Sigma fp L keeping the diminutive dimensions of its predecessor but giving resolution and other features a significant boost. The original Sigma fp launched back in 2019, billed at the time as being “the world’s smallest and lightest pocketable full-frame camera.”

Then, Sigma managed to squeeze in a 24.6-megapixel sensor, something it handily improves this time around. The Sigma fp L packs a 61-megapixel full-frame Bayer sensor, the highest-resolution in the company’s history, outfitted with a low-pass filter to cut moiré.

The uptick in resolution from the 35mm effective sensor means Sigma can use a new crop zoom feature, delivering Full HD video recording at 5x zoom. That’s controlled using the 2.1m dot LCD touchscreen on the back, though Sigma also has a new Electronic Viewfinder EVF-11 with a 0.5-inch, 3.68m dot OLED screen. It slots onto the side of the Sigma fp series for more traditional framing.

Where the Sigma fp had a contrast detection AF system, the fp L upgrades that to image plane phase-difference AF and contrast detection. You still get Single AF, Continuous AF (with moving object prediction function), and Manual Focus modes. ISO range remains at 100-25600 (expandable to ISO 6-102400).

As before, there’s support for up to UHD 4K video recording, in 23.98 p, 24 p, 25 p, and 29.97 p modes. Alternatively, there’s Full HD recording in 23.98 p, 24 p, 25 p, 29.97 p, 48 p, 50 p, 59.94 p, 100 p, and 119.88 p modes. The Sigma fp L can shoot for up to two hours conditionally, to either an SD UHS-II card or – increasing from 8-bit to 12-bit in the process – to a portable SSD. There’s onboard electronic image stabilization.

For those who want the maximum shooting speeds, however, there’s still a good reason to go for the Sigma fp which remains on-sale alongside this new model. That can capture up to 18 shots a second at Medium quality; the Sigma fp L tops out at 10 shots per second in the same model. Both have an HDMI output, a 3.5mm microphone input, and a 3.5mm audio output, and can work as a USB-C webcam.

Battery life is around 240 stills or 60 minutes of video recording, but the camera will continue to operate on external USB-C power for extended use. Sigma has collaborated with SmallRig, too, on new cages for the fp series, including models that can accommodate the EVF as well.

Sales of the Sigma fp L begin in mid-April, with the camera priced for $2,499. As for the EVF, that will be $699.