Porsche's Most Iconic Interior Is Finally Back After Decades, But It's Not Staying Long
Whoever said disco is dead? While some Porsche 911s accelerate into the future with hybrid upgrades, others are looking back to the past for inspiration. For its latest Heritage Design model, Porsche is producing the 911 Spirit 70, a throwback to the 1970s and early '80s, loaded with 21st-century engineering under its hood. Based on the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 evokes the iconic stylings of a time when warm, earthy colors and bold designs reigned supreme.
The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is sure to grab your attention right away with its 1970s stylings. The body of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a vibrant Olive Neo, a color Porsche specifically created for this vehicle. The Sport Classic tires include gold-gray accents, while the windshield frame and cabriolet top have a black finish to better emphasize the boldly designed wheels and body of the vehicle. Since the 911 Spirit 70 is based on the RWD 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, it runs on a 3.6L flat-six engine and high-voltage electric turbocharger that enables the Porsche to output 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque.
Large "911" lettering spans the hood, joined by three thick decorative stripes running toward the windshield. The hood also features a Porsche crest similar to the 1963 version. Owners can also opt to add decorative side decals with Porsche lettering and a Lollipop in satin black that includes an individual motorsport start number. Unique Porsche Heritage markings are included on the front fenders and engine grille.
The Porsche 911 Spirit 70's interior is a vintage enthusiast's dream
Continuing the retro trend, the interior of the 911 Spirit 70 features a black and olive neo Pasha pattern on its seat centers and other elements, transporting drivers back in time. Mixing a sporty feel with nostalgia, the pattern incorporates rectangles of different sizes to resemble a checkered flag flying in the wind. To ensure that the driver and passengers sit comfortably on longer drives, a softer textile and flock yarn material is used in place of period-accurate velour. The Pasha pattern can be found on the 18-way Sport Seats Plus, door panel inserts, the reversible front trunk mat, and inside the glove compartment. Decorative inlays on the seat backrests and dashboard trim are optional add-ons. Additionally, the 911 Spirit 70 includes upholstery with decorative stitching in both Basalt Black Club leather and Olive Neo.
A vintage design combines with cutting-edge technology for the car's instrument cluster, which includes model lettering integrated into the digital tachometer. Old-school green digits with white pointers are used for both the 12.65-inch display and Sport Chrono stopwatch. The chronograph is highly detailed and features elements like a shiny black Pasha pattern on its dial.
It sounds like a lot of small details, but that's exactly what has made the Porsche Heritage Design line incredibly popular with enthusiasts. "The limited-edition sports cars visualize what makes the Porsche brand so special," said Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. "Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history — and these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car."
You'll have to act fast to get a Porsche 911 Spirit 70
Of course, if you want one, you'll have to act fast. Porsche is producing only 1,500 units of the 2026 911 Spirit 70 and plans to begin delivering the sports car in late summer 2025. The MSRP is currently set at $240,000 (plus $2,250 in delivery and other fees), but that price could change, as car brands continue to be subject to tariffs and price hikes.
The expected 1,500 units of the 911 Spirit 70 is the same number manufactured for the first two models in Porsche's Heritage Design series: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the 911 Sport Classic. The limited Heritage Design series specifically calls back the style and history of Porsches, not just in colors, but materials as well. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition pays homage to the 911 Targa line, which launched in 1965 and is still around in the 2020s, and includes a corduroy interior. Similarly, the Porsche 911 Sport Classic differs from the modern, fresh-looking Porsche 911 with, among other design changes, a Pepita-patterned cloth interior. In our SlashGear review of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic, we found the car to be "playful."
With this in mind, it's likely the olive neo Porsche 911 Spirit 70 will also be a hit and potentially lead to more vintage-inspired models in the series. "The limited-edition collector's items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide," says Alexander Fabig, Porsche Vice President Individualization and Classic. "The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy generated a great deal of enthusiasm and we were delighted with their success."