Porsche's Most Iconic Interior Is Finally Back After Decades, But It's Not Staying Long

Whoever said disco is dead? While some Porsche 911s accelerate into the future with hybrid upgrades, others are looking back to the past for inspiration. For its latest Heritage Design model, Porsche is producing the 911 Spirit 70, a throwback to the 1970s and early '80s, loaded with 21st-century engineering under its hood. Based on the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 evokes the iconic stylings of a time when warm, earthy colors and bold designs reigned supreme.

The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is sure to grab your attention right away with its 1970s stylings. The body of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a vibrant Olive Neo, a color Porsche specifically created for this vehicle. The Sport Classic tires include gold-gray accents, while the windshield frame and cabriolet top have a black finish to better emphasize the boldly designed wheels and body of the vehicle. Since the 911 Spirit 70 is based on the RWD 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, it runs on a 3.6L flat-six engine and high-voltage electric turbocharger that enables the Porsche to output 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque.

Large "911" lettering spans the hood, joined by three thick decorative stripes running toward the windshield. The hood also features a Porsche crest similar to the 1963 version. Owners can also opt to add decorative side decals with Porsche lettering and a Lollipop in satin black that includes an individual motorsport start number. Unique Porsche Heritage markings are included on the front fenders and engine grille.

