Nine Of The Fastest Motorcycles Under 250cc, Ranked By Top Speed

In the bike community, it's a rule of thumb that you should start with a small engine and work your way up to a bigger one. Thus, motorcycles with a sub-250 cubic centimeter (cc) displacement seem to be in the Goldilocks zone for beginner riders. That said, experienced riders will also no doubt enjoy having these pocket-rocket machines in the garage for a city runabout. However, don't let the quarter-liter engine size fool you — all of the bikes on this list are race-bred, at least in their engineering. Whether you full send them or use them as mall-crawler mopeds is up to you. They're certainly great fun in both scenarios, and everything in between.

Note that several motocross (dirt) bikes do indeed have engines under 250cc, but we wanted to focus mostly on motorcycles that were intended to be more road-going. However, we have included one motocross bike — the Husqvarna TE250. Also, while custom bikes are popular among enthusiasts, to make it onto our list, the bikes had to be production units only. Also, the top speeds must be verifiable with no mods and stock gearing, with the factory rev limiters engaged. Here are nine of the fastest motorcycles with engines under 250cc, ranked by top speed.