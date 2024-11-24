3 Kawasaki Motorcycles You Can't Buy In The U.S.

Available in Europe and Thailand markets, the S1 is a small displacement cafe-style motorcycle that pays homage to the classic Meguro brand, which played a key role in the history of Kawasaki's early ownership and production. Meguo is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2024, so Kawasaki decided to launch the S1 as a tribute to the long-time motorcycle builder. The retro black and chrome styling on the S1 is aesthetically appealing, with '60s and early '70s vibes. The instrument cluster is minimalist, with just a speedometer and tachometer feeding data to the rider.

The engine is a 232cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder that has enough get up and go for longer jaunts on the highway while being tame enough for quick trips around town. The S1's ergonomics place the rider in a comfortable upright riding position that might be better for older riders than the crouched position of many modern sportbikes. The S1 is an excellent do-it-all option for riders that require versatility in their bikes.

When it comes to motorcycles, you can't always get what you want. This is particularly true if you live in the U.S. You might be dreaming about the rpm madness of the ZX-25R or the heritage of the Meguro series, but for now, you will have to keep them in your dreams. You never know, though, maybe one day these Kawasaki bikes will be offered in the U.S. and our dreams will become reality.

