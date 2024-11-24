3 Kawasaki Motorcycles You Can't Buy In The U.S.
Kawasaki is a well-known global motorcycle manufacturer that has produced many popular and iconic bikes over the decades. Since Kawasaki caters to a worldwide consumer base, sometimes it offers motorcycles in one market, but not another. Possible reasons for this include different riding styles, infrastructure limitations, road size and quality, licensing requirements, and environmental considerations. For example, these 200 hp beasts aren't the best match for tight, twisty, and congested roads in urban Thailand because they need a place to stretch their legs.
Kawasaki's current 2024 offerings fulfill the needs of its diverse consumer base. The company recently unveiled its new offerings for 2025, giving its lineup a wide range of bikes for everyone. Ninja sportbike models have excellent handling, high power, and maximum speed for aggressive street or track riding. The Z-series models are Kawasaki's streetfighters and are best on windy roads or trips in town. The KX series is built for maximum fun in the dirt, with the 250cc and 450cc models having a wide following. The KLX models are suited for dual-sport riding when it's necessary to be on the road before riding in the dirt. However, some new models aren't available in the USA, such as the Ninja ZX-25R, KLX230 Sherpa, and Meguro S1. Let's take a closer look at the specifications of these three models.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R
Offered in select Asian markets, the ZX-25R stands out because it's the only in-line four-cylinder engine in the 250cc motorcycle class. It was developed with heavy user feedback from the larger Ninja ZX models. Its engine has the remarkable capability to create 17,000 rpm, which gives it a ton of power for such a small package. The engine's ram air system was designed similarly to the Ninja H2, which is known for putting out over 200 hp. The exhaust note was carefully engineered to maximize the riding experience and sounds like a much larger sportbike.
The ZX-25R can be ridden in town, but the suspension excels when ridden on the track. It has excellent handling, comparable to a supersport bike. The rider gets feedback from the bike about track conditions, which helps to increase stability during tight cornering. Additionally, the ZX-25R is the only 250cc bike to come standard with traction control. Riders can select from sport, road, rain, or rider modes to create the best riding experience possible for any condition. Sometimes U.S. riders miss out, and this is one of those instances.
Kawasaki KLX230 Sherpa
Available in Japan, and falling into the dual-purpose, on-slash-off road category, is the KLX-230 Sherpa. The Sherpa lets riders enjoy a comfortable ride on the street while also providing the capability of short touring and trekking. The bike is aimed at a wide range of riders, and its ergonomics make it easy to ride. The Sherpa's 232cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine has a predictable power output that won't throw anyone over the handlebars. It features dual handguards to protect knuckles on those rocky trails.
The Sherpa's styling is meant to convey a sense of exploration with its natural earth tones and rugged exterior. The LCD headlights are designed for maximum brightness to illuminate otherwise unseen rocks on the trail. The front shroud is slimmed down to create a tough outdoor look and also to maximize visibility around the front tire. The Sherpa is a fun and practical dual-purpose ride, but if you live in the U.S. unfortunately it's off-limits.
Kawasaki Meguro S1
Available in Europe and Thailand markets, the S1 is a small displacement cafe-style motorcycle that pays homage to the classic Meguro brand, which played a key role in the history of Kawasaki's early ownership and production. Meguo is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2024, so Kawasaki decided to launch the S1 as a tribute to the long-time motorcycle builder. The retro black and chrome styling on the S1 is aesthetically appealing, with '60s and early '70s vibes. The instrument cluster is minimalist, with just a speedometer and tachometer feeding data to the rider.
The engine is a 232cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder that has enough get up and go for longer jaunts on the highway while being tame enough for quick trips around town. The S1's ergonomics place the rider in a comfortable upright riding position that might be better for older riders than the crouched position of many modern sportbikes. The S1 is an excellent do-it-all option for riders that require versatility in their bikes.
When it comes to motorcycles, you can't always get what you want. This is particularly true if you live in the U.S. You might be dreaming about the rpm madness of the ZX-25R or the heritage of the Meguro series, but for now, you will have to keep them in your dreams. You never know, though, maybe one day these Kawasaki bikes will be offered in the U.S. and our dreams will become reality.