Yamaha YZF-R3 Vs. Yamaha YZF-R15: How Do These Two Sport Bikes Compare?
If there is but one rule of thumb in the world of high-performance motorcycles, it's that you cannot talk about road-and-track-burning bikes without talking about Yamaha. The same could also be said of the grand piano, as the company was indeed founded as a maker of musical instruments. Since expanding its product line to include motorcycles, the Yamaha name has, arguably, become more synonymous with two-wheeled speed machines, with the company evolving its bike program in extraordinary ways since the release of the legendary YA-1.
Over the years, bikes in the brand's legendary R series lineup have proven to be among its most distinguished and accessible consumer builds, with a couple even ranking among the better motorcycles Yamaha has ever made. Though you may not find the YZF-R3 and the YZF-R15 listed among the Yamaha greats, the bikes easily stand as a pair of the best in the brand's lineup.
Those speedy, track-friendly builds can be a little bit hard to tell apart, even among the most ardent admirers of Yamaha's R series offerings. To those who know where to look, some aspects of the YZF-R3 and YZF-R15 clearly distinguish one bike from the other. If you do not, however, count yourself among the many Yamaha aficionados of the world, we're happy to help you suss out the key differences between the builds.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 boasts some decent power for its class
The YZF-R3 has been a part of the Yamaha lineup since 2015. Since its arrival, the bike has continued to be hit among new riders looking for a speedy but easy-to-manage ride and those looking for a little low-key track cred.
When the YZF-R3 hit the street, it became one of the first Yamahas with a twin-cylinder engine to boast an offset cylinder design, along with the YZF-R25. According to Yamaha, its design team actually took inspiration from the YZF-R25 when assembling the R3. As for the offset cylinder design, it was intended to help reduce friction in the engine and, in turn, the loss of engine power, helping the R3's 321cc power plant charge the roadways when riders throttle up. Apart from its power and easy-riding appeal, the YZF-R3 is also a relatively affordable option, with 2025 models starting at just $5,499.
While those 2025 YZF-R3s bear a striking resemblance to their predecessors, the build has, understandably, received a few upgrades since its 2015 debut. In particular, the body design of the '25 R3 has undergone a few tweaks, with Yamaha bestowing upon it elements from its YZR-M1 MotoGP race bike, including a more aggressive design. Meanwhile, a modern LED headlight array, a larger LCD display and both wired and wireless smartphone connectivity bring the R3 firmly into the modern moto age. Whether you're a new or more seasoned biker, the R3's new assist & slipper clutch should also make for a smooth ride as you power up to its max speed of 110 mph.
The Yamaha YZF-R15 could be a good beginner's bike if you can find one
While Yamaha's YZF-R3 and YZF-R15 look alike, there's an easy way to tell them apart, as the builds have their R-series number assignments emblazoned on their side panels. It so happens that the latter bike beat the R3 to market by about 7 years, making its Yamaha debut in 2008. Unlike the R3, the R15 was not manufactured for global consumption, with Yamaha focusing its sales largely in India, Indonesia, and other ASEAN markets.
In turn, the R15 packs a little less power, with the build hitting the streets with a 149cc engine that produced a mere 17 hp. Rumor has it that the R15's engine was actually the smallest to power a Yamaha bike in that era. Even still, the build proved quite popular in its target markets and continues to be so today.
The R15 has, naturally, seen several upgrades since '08 and is now up to Verison 4 (or V4). These days, the bike is fronting a slightly more powerful 155cc liquid-cooled engine that's pushed the horsepower to 13.5kw, or just over 18hp. The decrease in power results in a lower top speed than the R3 as well, with the R15 topping out at a reported 86 mph. The R15 V4 does, however, boast some of the same features as the R3, including the assist & slipper clutch and smartphone connectivity. As far as price goes, a Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 can be had for about $2,168 USD (188600 Rupees), though that does not include import fees for U.S. riders.