Why Teslas Have Oil Filters (Even Though They Don't Use Engine Oil)

When you think about Tesla's electric vehicles (EVs), maintenance is the last thing to come to mind, knowing that they don't rely on internal combustion to run. Many would-be Tesla owners even assume that they can save a lot on regular maintenance since the vehicles are battery-powered and don't have traditional engine components like pistons, bearings, and valves. Though this is true, Teslas still need maintenance — just not as often or as much as their gasoline- or diesel-powered counterparts.

Tesla, which became the best-selling luxury car brand in the United States in 2023, offers some advantages to first-time EV owners. Without spark plugs, emissions systems, and fuel tanks, Tesla vehicles are free from some of the problems of internal combustion engine cars. Visits to a service facility are also minimized by remote diagnostics and software upgrades. However, while Tesla has done away with fossil fuel combustion and many traditional car parts, there's one thing they couldn't fully eliminate from their EV offerings — oil. Every Tesla vehicle depends on electric motors and modified drivetrains in the absence of standard piston engines, but they still need oil and oil filters to function. But instead of lubricating the internal components of the engine, a Tesla oil filter is mounted on the gearbox, or drive unit.

