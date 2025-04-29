What Can A Smart Monitor Do & Is It Worth Buying Over A Regular One?
The way a typical computer monitor works is simple. You connect to a PC or laptop, and it acts as a display for your computer. You can even use multiple monitors together to improve productivity. However, once you disconnect your computer, the monitor on its own isn't very useful. Sure, you can use a monitor as a smart TV, but that requires additional hardware such as a streaming stick, a remote control, speakers, and more.
A smart monitor combines the best of both worlds by offering the features of a traditional monitor and a smart TV in one device. It looks like a regular monitor, but it includes additional features that also make it usable as a standalone device. It comes with a built-in operating system and supports connectivity features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, similar to a smart TV. The operating system used by a smart monitor varies depending on the manufacturer. For instance, smart monitors from LG run on webOS, while Samsung's smart monitors use the Tizen operating system.
Smart monitors come with their own remote controls, which you can use to navigate the interface. They also feature built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Bixby, which let you interact with the display using just your voice. Some models even include a webcam, microphone, speakers and touchscreen support. All of these features make a smart monitor significantly more useful than a regular monitor.
What can you do with a smart monitor?
You can use a smart monitor just like a regular monitor by connecting it to a PC or laptop. When you're not connected to a computer, you can still use the smart monitor to browse the web, stream content from apps like Netflix, or even work on documents. You can control the monitor using the included remote, or connect an external mouse and keyboard for a more PC-like setup. Since smart monitors also have Bluetooth, you don't necessarily have to settle for wired accessories either.
Unlike a regular monitor, where you'd typically rely on an HDMI or DisplayPort connection, a smart monitor gives you the freedom to connect your computer wirelessly. The built-in Wi-Fi support means you can even mirror your smartphone or tablet screen using Miracast or AirPlay. On high-end smart monitors that come with a built-in camera and microphone, you can connect with friends or colleagues over video calls.
Most smart monitors can also function as a smart home hub, meaning you can use them to control other Internet of Things (IoT) devices like thermostats, smart lights, and more, right from the screen. Additionally, smart monitors from brands like Samsung include the option to stream titles from popular video game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.
Is it worth buying a smart monitor?
Whether or not you should buy a smart monitor largely depends on your specific needs. While the added features and functionality are great, they also make a smart monitor more expensive than a regular monitor. The price difference can vary depending on the brand and extras like a built-in camera, microphone, or touchscreen support. However, if you plan to use it with a computer, a smart monitor doesn't offer much beyond what your PC or laptop already provides.
The fact that a smart monitor can function as both a computer display and a smart TV makes it an attractive option for anyone who doesn't want to invest in two separate screens for work and entertainment. Plus, a smart monitor can be ideal for dorm rooms and small offices, where space is limited, and two separate displays aren't practical. That said, if you want a larger display for entertainment, a smart monitor might fall short. That's because most smart monitors top out at 32 inches and 43 inches, so you won't get the same cinematic feel you'd get from a larger 55" or 65" TV.
All in all, a smart monitor can be a solid choice if you want a display that serves multiple purposes. However, paying extra for a smart monitor may not be worth it if you already own a smart TV for entertainment.