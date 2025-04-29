What Can A Smart Monitor Do & Is It Worth Buying Over A Regular One?

The way a typical computer monitor works is simple. You connect to a PC or laptop, and it acts as a display for your computer. You can even use multiple monitors together to improve productivity. However, once you disconnect your computer, the monitor on its own isn't very useful. Sure, you can use a monitor as a smart TV, but that requires additional hardware such as a streaming stick, a remote control, speakers, and more.

Advertisement

A smart monitor combines the best of both worlds by offering the features of a traditional monitor and a smart TV in one device. It looks like a regular monitor, but it includes additional features that also make it usable as a standalone device. It comes with a built-in operating system and supports connectivity features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, similar to a smart TV. The operating system used by a smart monitor varies depending on the manufacturer. For instance, smart monitors from LG run on webOS, while Samsung's smart monitors use the Tizen operating system.

Smart monitors come with their own remote controls, which you can use to navigate the interface. They also feature built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Bixby, which let you interact with the display using just your voice. Some models even include a webcam, microphone, speakers and touchscreen support. All of these features make a smart monitor significantly more useful than a regular monitor.

Advertisement