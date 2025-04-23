10 Expensive Trucks That Look Cheap

Pickup trucks have come a long way over the past 30-odd years. In 1992, a Ford F-150 regular cab with an 8-foot bed measured about 213 inches in overall length. Today, that same truck is some 15 inches longer. With that increase in size has come an even more notable bump in price. The priciest entry point for our early 90s F-150 example was $17,453. Today, the cheapest F-150 starts at a shade under $39,000, while the top range, desert-racing Raptor will set you back at least $79,000 for the privilege.

That's a lot of dough, but it could be argued that the Raptor looks the 79 large part with bulging fenders, huge wheels, and ample exterior addenda pointing to its status atop the 2025 F-150 lineup. However, not all pickups fall into this category. Some — looking at you Cybertruck — are plenty expensive, but manage to look cheap. The list is long and goes as far back as the late 70s with trucks like the Rabbit Pickup that folks are ready to pay big bucks for today, no matter how chintzy it may appear.

Cheapness is being separated from coolness. In other words, I think a mint-condition VW Rabbit truck with a wheezing diesel and spartan cabin is as cool as they come. The same goes for epic sleepers like the second-gen F-150 Lightning. But do these pickup trucks have the expensive looks to go with the occasionally outrageous prices? Subjectively, I say they do not. This commentary may inflame my fellow enthusiasts, but just know, I dig most of these rides, even when they don't scream fancy.

