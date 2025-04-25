Is The Toyota Chaser Legal In The US & Does It Have A 2JZ Engine Under The Hood?

The Toyota Chaser is essentially the closest thing one can reasonably get to a four-door Supra –- at least at the top-level trims. Starting out life as a compact in 1977 before upgrading to a midsize sedan in its second generation (released in 1980), the Chaser represents a mid-level luxury car just below the Toyota Crown. Unlike the Supra, which has long since been associated with the street racing subculture, the Chaser never really developed a similar cult following outside of being a popular JDM car. Nevertheless, it remains a formidable racer with the right equipment.

If you brought one here, it'd unquestionably be an excellent sleeper –-at least in the top trim levels, where yes, a Chaser does in fact feature a 2JZ in its naturally aspirated form. And yes, you certainly can bring it stateside. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration law stipulates that anything 25 years or older may be lawfully imported. This applies to the month of the car's manufacture, as opposed to the model year. For instance, many 2001 cars may, in fact, have been built in 2000 for the 2001 model year. Such a car is eligible for importation in 2025.

That said, the Chaser ended production in June 2001, which means that, as of April 2025, all but only a few especially late-model Chasers are eligible for importation. These cars shipped with a variety of engines, including the 2JZ.

