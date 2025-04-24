Here's What Happens If You Drive With A Broken Serpentine Belt

Your car's serpentine belt or drive belt is an essential part of its anatomy. The belt wraps around the crankshaft pulley and connects to various engine accessories, like the air conditioning compressor, power steering pump, alternator, and more, depending on the vehicle. It's responsible for transferring the crankshaft's rotational power to those engine accessories, allowing your car to do things like create cool fresh air for the cabin and enabling you to use the power steering system. Serpentine belts are usually made of highly-durable rubber and designed to last for between 60,000 and 100,000 miles, depending on the car model and the belt's material. However, these components are not immune to wear and tear, and sometimes, they fail prematurely.

While serpentine belt damage can take many forms, a completely failed drive belt usually translates to one that has broken. If this occurs, you're likely to experience various issues, and you may be wondering if it's safe to drive your vehicle in that condition. While you technically can drive your car with a broken serpentine belt, you should avoid doing so if at all possible. As mentioned, the serpentine belt sends power to various engine accessories, including the power steering pump. If you try to drive your vehicle with a broken drive belt, you'll most likely lose power steering.

If you've never driven a car without power steering before, you may not understand how debilitating it can be to lose that function. Without power steering, turning your wheel will be incredibly difficult. If the belt snaps while you're driving, you could find yourself in an extremely dangerous situation, depending on your current speed and the road. So, what should you do if the belt breaks? As a former professional mechanic, I'll break it down for you.

