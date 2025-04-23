All About The SS United States: Why Was This Ship So Important?

The SS United States took its maiden voyage in July 1952 and remains the largest passenger ship ever built in the U.S., 100 feet bigger than the Titanic. Unlike the Titanic, the United States — nicknamed the Big U — crossed the Atlantic 800 times before it was retired in 1969, when transatlantic travel via airplane was booming. Throughout its tenure, it transported celebrities and dignitaries, including U.S. presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton. It wasn't just for the wealthy, however — it also carried immigrants in search of a new life.

Renate Koerner journeyed on the Big U from Bremerhaven, Germany, to New York City in 1961. She was pregnant at the time and fought intense seasickness the entire trek, telling USA Today she stayed on her cabin until they docked in New York. The parents of 70-year-old Stephen Kosciesza jumped on the SS United States in 1954 and never looked back, emigrating from Britain. Seasickness must have been a common occurrence on the ocean liner because Kosciesza reminisced about his father's experience with the New York Times, saying, "The famous family story is that all the way over, he was saying, 'Commodore, stop the ship! I'm getting out.'"

But those times are long over. Today, the Big U is in Mobile, Alabama, where government officials are overseeing the removal of hazardous materials, including its fuel, preparing the ship for its final voyage.

