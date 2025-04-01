The Secret Behind What Makes Tugboats Strong Enough To Tow Massive Ships

It's easy to equate strength with size. Does a great white shark wield more power than a tiny sprat? Well, yes, but there's much more to the equation than that. Relative to its body weight, the horned dung beetle – all 10 millimeters of it – is one of the world's strongest animals, capable of rolling its favorite food in balls that weigh as much as 1,141 times more than it does itself. By a similar token, you might look at a vast cruise ship and a relatively tiny tugboat and think that there could only possibly be one winner there. The U.S. Navy has also wielded some of the smallest tugboats around. As it turns out, though, your average tugboat really is a horned dung beetle of the ocean.

As one tugboat captain, David Missroon, boasted of his vessel to Popular Mechanics in February 2010, "She's got the strength of a center in the NFL with the speed and agility of a defensive end." All of this is packed into a relatively small body: The vessel in question, the Edward J. Moran (not pictured here) is approximately 30 meters long, with a deadweight of 228 tonnes and measuring 11 meters at the beam.

Considering the size of some of the vessels that tugboats are charged with leading, towing, and rescuing, it's difficult to picture where all this NFL center strength comes from. The key is not only the considerable horsepower of a tugboat (which measures 6,500 hp in the case of the Edward J. Moran), but also the brilliant way in which it's deployed.

