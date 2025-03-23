Is The SS United States Bigger Than The Titanic?

Although it may not have been one of the biggest ships this world has ever seen, the RMS Titanic was the largest object ever to move on the water when it was first launched in 1911. However, it's been a long time since the famously sunken ship was the largest on the water. It was overshadowed by the 990-foot SS United States that set sail in July 1952, which was as tall as a skyscraper in New York City if stood on its end. The Titanic? 882.75-feet long. The SS United States' designers learned from the Titanic's shortcomings and gave it a larger rudder, improving its maneuverability. Length isn't everything that determines size on an ocean liner, though. In just about every metric, the SS United States comes out larger than the Titanic.

The designers of the SS United States ensured that it was just wide enough to fit through the Panama Canal's locks. Its beam is 101-feet, giving it just 2 feet of clearance on each side. The Titanic could have fit, as well, since it was only 92-feet wide. The Titanic was able to squeeze more passengers onboard (3,547 versus 3,016), but if needed, the SS United States could have been converted into a troop transport with enough space to carry up to 15,000 soldiers. One of the more important metrics would be the ship's displacement, determining its weight. The SS United States had a displacement 53,330 tons compared to the "unsinkable" ship's 46,328 tons. The heavyweight champ here is the SS United States.

