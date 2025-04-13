What Does It Mean When A Ship Is 'Stricken' By The US Navy?

You can say a lot about the United States military, but it's nothing if not meticulous. It keeps a detailed inventory of every piece of equipment in its service, including all its vehicles from tanks to fighter jets. The U.S. Navy has a list of all active vessels called the Naval Vessel Register, where it lists the name and hull designation of every different type of aircraft carrier, destroyer, and frigate.

Whenever a new ship is commissioned and enters service, it's added to the register. For example, the registry will list the USS Enterprise, America's first nuclear-powered carrier, with its hull designation of CVN-65. Along with the name and hull designation, the registry also keeps track of the ship's fleet assignment, home port, age, planning yard, hull and machinery characteristics, battle forces, and key construction dates.

In the same respect, whenever a ship is decommissioned for one reason or another — retired, sold, or destroyed — it is stricken from the Naval Vessel Register. In other words, it's removed. We all know about the more prolific commissioned ships like the aircraft carriers (USS Nimitz, Gerald R. Ford, and Enterprise) and even the deadliest attack submarines, but they're not the only vessels struck from the registry. There's also service craft or non-commissioned vessels with a USNS hull designation. They support combat units as well as shore operations and are typically manned by civilians. This can be anything from a crane to a berthing barge.

