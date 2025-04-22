How Did Dodge's Hellephant Engine Get Its Name?

Throughout Chrysler's history, the company has engaged in wordplay to make its cars more memorable. Model names such as the compounded Superbird and the abbreviated 'Cuda are good examples. Another fine example is the Mopar name, a portmanteau formed from the Mo in Motor and the Par in Parts, as in the Motor Parts division of the Chrysler Corporation.

Stellantis carries on Chrysler's tradition for word play with the Hellephant. Of course the first four letters come from its Hellcat stablemate. In case you didn't know about the Dodge Hellcat, it's named after one of the top WWII fighter planes, the Grumman F6F Hellcat. Unlike its namesake, the Dodge Hellcat, introduced in 2015, is powered by a 707-hp supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI.

The final six letters of the Hellephant name are a callback to the 426 HEMI, affectionately known as the Elephant. Chrysler's first-generation HEMI debuted in 1951, but the engine design was shelved in 1958. In 1964, Chrysler's NASCAR effort brought back the design in the form of a race-only 426 HEMI. It did so well at the track NASCAR changed its rules, effectively disqualifying the 426 HEMI from competition until it was available to the public in production vehicles, giving rise to the 426 Street HEMI.

