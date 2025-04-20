Tesla Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can Each Model Tow Safely?

If you want a Tesla that can tow, there are three models to satisfy your whims: the Model Y, Model X, and Cybertruck. The Model Y is available with a U.S. tow package that costs $1,300. It includes a steel tow bar with a two-inch hitch receiver, a seven-pin standard connector, a trailer harness, and a tow mode software package. Model Y AWD variants can tow up to 3,500 pounds if so equipped. Meanwhile, the Model X can tow up to 5,000 pounds with the standard tow package, but the numbers will depend on the wheel size. If your Model X has 22-inch wheels, towing is limited to 3,500 pounds.

The Cybertruck is the towing king in the land of Tesla EVs. The Long Range has a max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, while the AWD and Cyberbeast can tow up to 11,000 pounds. Despite its otherworldly on-road performance and impressive towing capabilities, the Cybertruck may not be stellar for bashing in the woods or flying over dunes. But for cruising in style, the Cybertruck commands attention (like it or not) while infusing some real-world practicality into the mix.

Choosing from a selection of lightweight travel trailers is the best way to go if you insist on towing with your Tesla. However, hauling heavy loads can reduce EV range by up to two-thirds, and the range numbers will continue to fall when driving on steep gradients or patchy terrain while towing. It's crucial to remember all of these before towing with a Tesla or any electric vehicle.

