Tesla Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can Each Model Tow Safely?
Tesla EVs are known for many things, but towing is not one of them. We're not saying you can't tow with a Tesla, but not all Teslas can tow on U.S. roads. For instance, the iconic Model S and Model 3 do not come with tow-ready features from the factory, making them unqualified for pulling campers or trailers. However, European customers can order Tesla Tow Packages for the Model S and Model 3. It includes all the necessary items for towing, including a high-strength steel tow bar, a controller, a harness, a trailer hitch ball neck, and a Tow mode software package
When so equipped, the Model S can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,600 kilograms) with the £700 ($923) tow package, while the Model 3 can tow up to 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms, AWD & RWD) and 1,100 pounds (Model 3 Performance) for around £1,157 ($1,525) more. If you live in the U.S., no federal regulations could ban you from towing with a Tesla Model S or Model 3. The catch is that you'll need aftermarket hitch receivers, tow bars, carriers, and wiring harnesses to equip your Tesla for towing.
Tesla Model Y, Cybertruck, and Model X towing capacity
If you want a Tesla that can tow, there are three models to satisfy your whims: the Model Y, Model X, and Cybertruck. The Model Y is available with a U.S. tow package that costs $1,300. It includes a steel tow bar with a two-inch hitch receiver, a seven-pin standard connector, a trailer harness, and a tow mode software package. Model Y AWD variants can tow up to 3,500 pounds if so equipped. Meanwhile, the Model X can tow up to 5,000 pounds with the standard tow package, but the numbers will depend on the wheel size. If your Model X has 22-inch wheels, towing is limited to 3,500 pounds.
The Cybertruck is the towing king in the land of Tesla EVs. The Long Range has a max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, while the AWD and Cyberbeast can tow up to 11,000 pounds. Despite its otherworldly on-road performance and impressive towing capabilities, the Cybertruck may not be stellar for bashing in the woods or flying over dunes. But for cruising in style, the Cybertruck commands attention (like it or not) while infusing some real-world practicality into the mix.
Choosing from a selection of lightweight travel trailers is the best way to go if you insist on towing with your Tesla. However, hauling heavy loads can reduce EV range by up to two-thirds, and the range numbers will continue to fall when driving on steep gradients or patchy terrain while towing. It's crucial to remember all of these before towing with a Tesla or any electric vehicle.