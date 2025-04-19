Does The TX On A Lexus Stand For Anything? (And Where Are They Made?)
In the automobile arena, the iconic Lexus name and logo have traditionally been equated with a certain level of not-so-low-key luxury. The brand's reputation has been well-earned over the years, as the automaker — which is actually owned by Toyota — has produced a long line of successful models since it entered the luxury vehicle arena back in the 1980s.
Of course, if you've ever run down the long list of vehicles that have comprised the Lexus lineup either past or present, you've likely noticed Lexus has named each of the cars and SUVs in its fleet with certain two and three letter designations. And yes, those designations can make it confusing to tell one vehicle from another unless you're actually looking at them in person. Those letter designations are actually acronyms standing in for words that, in essence, detail the style of vehicle. For instance, Lexus' luxury sedans tend to bear the letters "LS," and so on and so forth.
That being the case, if you've been checking out the SlashGear approved Lexus TX sport utility vehicle, you might now be wondering what, exactly, those two letters stand for. No, they do not convey any deep-rooted ties to the state of Texas. Rather, those letters designate the TX as a "Touring Crossover" vehicle. That means it's meant to combine all the comfort and control of a sedan with the spaciousness and ruggedness of an SUV, but wrapped up in a slightly smaller package.
The TX is manufactured far from Toyota's Japanese home base
If you're curious about where Lexus actually makes its TX crossover SUV, the answer to that query might surprise you. As noted, Lexus is actually owned by Toyota, operating as that manufacturer's luxury shingle. Toyota is, of course, a Japanese company born and bred, and indeed makes many of its vehicles close to its home turf. That fact might logically lead you to believe that vehicles bearing the Lexus badge are also made in Japan. You'd be correct in that belief, as many Lexus' are indeed manufactured in the so-called Land of the Rising Sun. But the Lexus TX SUV is very much an exception to the rule, as the vehicles are actually made in America.
Yes, the Lexus TX crossover is indeed assembled in the United States, with the vehicles rolling off the production line of its parent company's massive Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana facility. Auto insiders commonly refer to that manufacturing plant TMMI for short, with the facility calling Princeton, Indiana home since its groundbreaking in 1996. As it stands, the TX SUV is the very first Lexus to be assembled in the sprawling TMMI facility.
The TX is, obviously, not the only vehicle Toyota makes in Indiana, with the Japanese automaker also runs its 2025 Highlander and Grand Highlander out of the facility, along with the Highlander Hybrid and Sienna Hybrid. And in 2024 alone, TMMI — a 4.5 million square foot facility that occupies 1,160 acres and employs more than 7,650 workers — produced a whopping 328,136 vehicles bearing those particular badges.