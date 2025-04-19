Does The TX On A Lexus Stand For Anything? (And Where Are They Made?)

In the automobile arena, the iconic Lexus name and logo have traditionally been equated with a certain level of not-so-low-key luxury. The brand's reputation has been well-earned over the years, as the automaker — which is actually owned by Toyota — has produced a long line of successful models since it entered the luxury vehicle arena back in the 1980s.

Of course, if you've ever run down the long list of vehicles that have comprised the Lexus lineup either past or present, you've likely noticed Lexus has named each of the cars and SUVs in its fleet with certain two and three letter designations. And yes, those designations can make it confusing to tell one vehicle from another unless you're actually looking at them in person. Those letter designations are actually acronyms standing in for words that, in essence, detail the style of vehicle. For instance, Lexus' luxury sedans tend to bear the letters "LS," and so on and so forth.

That being the case, if you've been checking out the SlashGear approved Lexus TX sport utility vehicle, you might now be wondering what, exactly, those two letters stand for. No, they do not convey any deep-rooted ties to the state of Texas. Rather, those letters designate the TX as a "Touring Crossover" vehicle. That means it's meant to combine all the comfort and control of a sedan with the spaciousness and ruggedness of an SUV, but wrapped up in a slightly smaller package.

