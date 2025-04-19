Can A Ford Bronco Be Flat Towed?

Like most automotive endeavors, it's usually a good idea to read the manual before you get started. And according to the Bronco's service manual (PDF), "You can only tow your vehicle with all four wheels on the ground by placing the transfer case in its neutral position by engaging the recreational tow feature." For Broncos with a manual transmission, engaging the recreational towing mode requires putting the Bronco into accessory mode, pressing the 2H (2 High) button on the four-wheel drive mode selection, leaving the shifter in neutral, and selecting Neutral Tow on the Bronco's instrument cluster.

To get the Bronco back into regular driving mode, there are some steps to reverse the process as well, but it's relatively simple. Flat towing a Bronco with an automatic transmission requires similar steps, but be sure to consult your manual before doing flat towing of any kind. Ford also says that the Bronco Raptor can be flat towed, however, with the smaller Bronco Sport it isn't recommended.

While Ford says it's okay to flat tow your Bronco, it's worth noting that a few Bronco-owner forums don't recommend it. Anecdotal stories of owners damaging their Bronco have popped up in a few places, with some stating that Ford refusing to cover the cost of repair. It's hard to verify whether these owners used the proper towing procedures, but that's even more reason to be cautious when towing your vehicle.

