10 Reliable Small Toyota Cars You Can Buy In 2025 (New And Used)

Toyota has a well-earned reputation for making some of the most reliable cars on the market, which is no doubt a key factor in the brand's retention of its top spot in the global sales charts in 2024. Whether you're looking for an upscale family hauler or an eco-friendly urban runabout, the brand offers a range of cars to suit most budgets and tastes. One of the cornerstones of Toyota's global lineup is its range of small, affordably-priced cars, most of which boast the same strong reliability ratings that are typical of the brand's larger vehicles.

Advertisement

None of these cars will break the bank, and they'll be right at home navigating congested city streets or squeezing into tight parking spaces that larger SUVs and trucks wouldn't be able to fit into. Each also boasts a high predicted reliability score, earning a "Great" rating for reliability from JD Power. Whether you're looking for a new car or one that's a few years old, we've got you covered.